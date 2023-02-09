New Fashion Alert Store robber made off with US $1,500 plus more

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: Investigations continue into a brazen daylight robbery that occurred at the New Fashion Alert Store on Corn Alley.

Reports say the owner of the business telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported that his store had been robbed by a lone gunman.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, and the perpetrator can be seen stooping down; talking on his phone while taking shots of goods in the store; and, at the same time, inquiring about watches.

He is dressed in a pair of black jeans, black Nike slippers, a floral shirt and a floral bucket hat.

However, after looking around for several minutes, he leaves the store without making a purchase.

A short time later, when the Cedar Valley owner was not present, and only the cashier was on duty, someone fitting the description of the person on video returned to the store.

This person was dressed in the same pants and slippers; but this time he was wearing a blue hooded shirt, with a mask covering his face.

According to reports, the cashier told the Police that the young man pointed a black handgun at her; and, speaking in an Antiguan accent, he said, “I need the money because my dad is going to die.”

He then took her to a storeroom at the back of the business and locked her inside.

The bandit then rummaged through the store and reportedly stole the woman’s black i-Phone, valued at US$1,200; $1,500 in cash from the register; and a quantity of jewelry from several cabinets.

He then fled from the scene with a knapsack full of the stolen items.

Reportedly, since November 2022, the store has been the target of thieves on three separate occasions. However, this is the first time that someone has committed a daylight robbery.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

