New Executive Elected For Castries South Disaster Management Committee – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, 27th April, 2022. community leaders and members of Castries South met at the Ciceron Secondary School to elect its new Executive for the Castries South Disaster

Management Committee.

The election process was facilitated by The National Emergency Management Office

(NEMO) and The Ministry of Equity.

A moment of silence was offered in recognition of the deceased former Chairperson Ms. Lail

Jeremie before commencing proceedings.

Residents from Marigot, Ti Colon/ Barre St. Joseph, Ciceron, Coubaril, La Toc, Faux A

Chaux communities were all represented, a new Executive was voted in to serve for the next two years.

– Advertisement –

The following people were elected.

Chairperson Mr. Mervin Joseph

Deputy Chairperson Anthea Felix

Secretary Martha Blanchard.

Assistant Secretary Delia Toussaint.

Treasurer Bartholomew Eugene

Assistant Treasurer Alison Pascal

Communications Officer Sylvia Joseph

The Committee takes this time to thank outgoing executive members, for their stellar

contribution and to welcome its new Executive.

Executive duties have commenced with preparations for the 2022 Hurricane Season as a

first priority.

Source: South Disaster Management Committee

– Advertisement –