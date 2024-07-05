New Date Announced For Junior Carnival

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated Junior Carnival Parade, to next Sunday, July 14th, 2024.
The Junior Carnival Parade initially scheduled for this Sunday, July 7th, 2024, was postponed after consultation with the Carnival Bands Association (CBA), and other key stakeholders.
Junior Carnival Parade now joins a packed weekend of activities with Calypso Monarch on Saturday, July 13, J’Ouvert and Parade of the Bands on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.
10 bands will be participating in this year’s parade, including Royalties Extreme, Happy Feet, Nou Wivay, Just us Kids, Creative Mas, Laughs & Giggles, Harmony, Insomiel, Xtatic, and R & E.
The Junior Carnival Parade will begin from 10 am at Serenity Park, on Sunday, July 14th, 2024.
More information regarding the Junior Parade of the Bands will be provided in the coming days. For updates relating to Lucian Junior Carnival, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia on Instagram.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee
