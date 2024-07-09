New Committee To Discipline Minibus Operators Coming

·2 min read
Home
Local News
New Committee To Discipline Minibus Operators Coming
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

A  new disciplinary committee for Saint Lucia’s public transport sector should be in place within the next two months.

“We are expecting to have this disciplinary committee in less than two months,” National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) President Godfrey Ferdinand told St. Lucia Times.

NCOPT executive had a highly productive Friday meeting with Transport Minister Stephenson King and other Ministry officials, making significant strides towards establishing the body.

The  NCOPT said the meeting, which addressed outstanding matters affecting the public transport sector,  was long overdue.

Ferdinand disclosed that the disciplinary committee would include a member of the public and representatives of the Ministry of Transport and the NCOPT.

He explained that the delay in the committee’s establishment was due to the legal process involved.

Each minibus association under the NCOPT already has a disciplinary board, which, if it cannot resolve a case, refers the matter to the umbrella body.

However, the new government-approved disciplinary committee will function as a body of last resort if a serious matter still remains unresolved.

“Some of these matters require suspension of permits and permits being revoked,” NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand observed.

He stated that only the Ministry of Transport can do so.

See also

Ferdinand expressed that minibus operators would be on their guard with the Government-approved disciplinary committee in place.

“Over the years, some operators would even say nobody can touch them because they knew there was not a legal framework to suspend or revoke their permits,” the NCOPT President told St. Lucia Times.

“The driver-operator will be held responsible, but also the owner of the vehicle will be equally responsible for hiring somebody that is putting the owner’s permit at risk,” Ferdinand stated.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 