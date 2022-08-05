New Chairman Of The Board of Directors Of The Saint Lucia Development Bank – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Development Bank is pleased to announce that Mr. Daryl Raymond has assumed the Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the Bank, for a three (3) year term.

Mr. Raymond has the distinction of being among the youngest Chairpersons of a major statutory entity and bank in the region.

A finance professional by training, Mr. Raymond has the honor of being a 2015 Commonwealth Scholar. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Cavehill Campus, Barbados, from where he attained a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Banking and Finance, with First Class Honors.

Mr. Raymond also holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) with Distinction, in Development Finance from the University of Manchester. His research has focused on the link between remittance inflows and economic growth, as well as microfinance and development.

Mr. Raymond is presently the Country Manager for Rainforest Adventures St. Lucia. He has also been employed as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte – attached to the USAID Caribbean Clean Energy Project.

Within the sphere of the public service, Mr. Raymond served as Contracts Manager at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Port Services and Transport. In addition, he has served on numerous statutory boards including the Board of Directors of Invest St. Lucia.

In the early stages of his career, Mr. Raymond served as a lending Officer at the SLDB. He now returns to lead the policy direction and overall corporate governance of the SLDB at a crucial time when the Bank is called upon to play a leading role in supporting inclusive development.

Speaking on his appointment, the new Chairman noted the significance of the task at hand. “The SLDB is well placed to implement bold and innovative banking solutions that support sustained, people-centered economic growth. To achieve its mandate, the Bank’s policies and procedures must be efficient, robust, and responsive to the needs of both the public and private sectors.” Mr. Raymond thanked the Government of St. Lucia for the confidence shown in the Board, particularly in relation to the Cabinet’s urgent support in strengthening the Capital base of the Bank.

In addition to his academic and professional pursuits, Mr. Raymond has also been immersed in community activism. He is a former 1st – Vice President of the St. Lucia National Youth Council, a former Director on the Board of the Community Development Foundation (CDF), and a former Secretary of the St. Lucia Kennel Club.

Source: Saint Lucia Development Bank

