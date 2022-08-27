New Cassava Processing Plant Opens – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A new cassava processing plant, which the Network for Rural Women’s Cooperative Society – Micoud Cluster will operate, opened this week in Anse Ger.

In welcoming the new plant, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre observed that it would provide employment and healthy alternatives using local crops.

“I remember when I made the statement, ‘eat more fig’ to encourage the use of our bananas in everyday consumption, the detractors missed the plot,” he recalled in a Facebook post.

However, the Castries East MP asserted that his statement had inspired many Saint Lucians to explore innovative ways to add value to several local crops.

In this regard, Pierre declared that the government would continue to provide resources, training, and markets for local entrepreneurs to expand and create sustainable livelihoods.

And the Prime Minister noted that Saint Lucia is committed to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) goal of reducing the region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

CARICOM expects to help achieve the goal by implementing its Agri-Food Systems Strategy in Member States.

The region will give special attention to priority crops and products such as poultry, corn, soya, meat, rice and niche vegetables which are highly imported.

