New Bordelais Director Takes Up Duty – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Home Affairs confirms that Mr. Verne Garde has assumedthe post of Director of Correction at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, BCF, effectiveOctober 4, 2022 to October 3, 2024.

Mr. Guard has held the post of Director previously, from February 2015 to May 2018;with this current appointment marking his second tenure at the helm of the BordelaisCorrectional Facility.

The newly reappointed BCF Chief is also a retired police officer of 20 years’ servicewho attained the rank of Inspector and headed the Special Branch Unit of the RoyalSaint Lucia Police Force.

More recently, Mr. Guard served in the capacity of Superintendent of Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut, Tortola, British Virgin Islands from July 2, 2018 to July 3, 2021.

– Advertisement –

He also served as the National Security Advisor on Prison Matters.

The Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte and the Department of Home Affairs and Gender Affairs, vouch to work closely with the new director, throughout the two-year duration of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs wishes to acknowledge the support and leadership provided by Deputy Director Mr. Leonard Terrence, for the approximately six weeks.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

– Advertisement –