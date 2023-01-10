New 3-year MoU for grant funding to establish Aquaponics project

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, Mrs. Joan Moses-Carrott met with the British High Commission on 6th January 2023 to sign a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for grant funding received to establish an Aquaponics project for National Vocational & Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities.

The main objectives of the MoU are as follows:

· To support partner country ambition towards its NDC and other targets.

· To support implementation of the country’s UK-funded Commonwealth Maritime Economy Plan, which highlights aquaponics as an area for growth.

· To broaden opportunities for employment of persons with disabilities and enhance their ability to contribute to their households by equipping them with skills and experience in modern agricultural techniques. While holistically tackling depleting fish stocks and the impacts of pesticides in our ground water to help restore our marine ecosystem and encourage food security.

· To promote sustainability within the blue economy through safer and innovative farming methods that reduce reliance on pesticides and increase fish stocks through sustainable breeding.

The signing was attended by:Resident British High Commissioner – Lindsy Thompson.Technical Officer in the Department of the Blue Economy – Marver Woodley.Director for Disability in Antigua & Barbuda – Regan Calliste.Field Officers / Project Focal Points – Chenneika Whyte and Rina Browne.

