Network Interruption To Affect Saint Lucia Fire Service – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Fire Service wishes to inform the public, of an interruption in the network on Saturday 15 June from 9:00 p.m.
As a result, the fixed line numbers to all the stations will not be functional.
Please be informed that the emergency line, 911, will still be functional. In addition, the stations can be reached on the following mobile numbers:
Babonneau Fire Station – 721 3280 or 720 1723
Dennery Fire Station – 712 0158 or 712 0167
Fire Service Headquarters – 717 3715, 719 6267, 719 6260 or 728 2888
George Charles Fire Hall – 712 0311 or 712 0286
Gros Islet Fire Station – 7120178 or 712 0168
Hewanorra Crash Fire Hall – 712 0236 or 712 0269
Micoud Fire Station – 712 0194 or 712 0220
Soufriere Fire Station – 712 0232 or 712 0234
Vieux Fort Fire Station – 720 3326, 722 0700 or 720 2538
Please be guided accordingly.
SOURCE: Saint Lucia Fire Service
