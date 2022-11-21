NEMO Urges Vigilance As Weather System Affects Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has advised people living in flood-prone, low-lying areas to take precautions as a trough system affects Saint Lucia.

NEMO Acting Director Maria Medard explained Monday evening that the Meteorological Services had indicated there would be more showers the following day.

“We are advising persons who live in hazard-prone areas like areas prone to landslides, flooding and flash flooding to be vigilant, to be cautious,” Medard said.

And she advised people in communities with a chance of flooding to consider moving to higher ground with a family member or friend.

“We want people to be cautious, to ensure they clear the drains around their homes to ensure the free flow of water. We have seen the damage that water-clogged drains can do over the last couple of weeks,” the NEMO official told St Lucia Times.

On November 6, a trough system triggered devastating floods in the North of Saint Lucia, resulting in millions of dollars in estimated losses and damage.

In the aftermath of the recent floods, Medard asserted that it would be better to err on caution and be prepared.

“it is better to prepare and nothing happens,” she explained.

In its 6:00 pm weather report, the Met Office said a broad area of disturbed weather associated with a trough system would continue to generate cloudiness, showers, gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It advised residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides to exercise caution.

The Met Office also urged small craft operators and sea bathers to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

