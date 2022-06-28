NEMO Urges Citizens To Clear Drains, Trim Trees Amid Inclement Weather – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has called on citizens to clear clogged drains and trim overhanging trees ahead of a severe weather alert that takes effect at midnight on Tuesday.

The appeal came as a tropical wave drenched several parts of the Island with rain.

On Monday, NEMO’s Deputy Director Maria Medard urged Saint Lucians to take precautions as the soil is saturated, and the country expects more rainfall.

She said NEMO would like the residents to ensure that they clear drains, many of which have become clogged, causing quite a lot of flooding.

“So we would urge residents, even as a community. It may not affect you but it would affect your community,” the NEMO official explained.

She also urged residents to trim tree trees and branches that hang over their houses.

Medard observed that it is not NEMO’s responsibility to trim trees.

She also appealed to residents to follow official information from NEMO and the Meteorological Services.

Saint Lucia will be under a severe weather alert from midnight on Tuesday until 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Service issued the alert on Monday, noting that a strong tropical wave about 700 miles or 1125 kilometers east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands was becoming better organized as it approached the region.

Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux said environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development.

And he explained that the Meteorological Service expects the system to produce adverse weather conditions over Saint Lucia from Tuesday night regardless of development.

