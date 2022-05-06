NEMO Issues Reminder Regarding Guidelines For Mass Crowd Events – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In an effort to regulate mass crowd activities comprising two hundred or more patrons, the

Government of Saint Lucia, by virtue of Cabinet Conclusion 1151/2009, dated September 21, 2009, approved guidelines which are broadly classified as Mass Crowd Events Guidelines.

The Guidelines represent a system for emergency services, property owners and event

organisers to handle disaster events in a partnership manner.

Under the guidelines, Emergency Services in Saint Lucia are also authorized to ensure compliance with public safety/health protocols for events where less than two hundred patrons are expected.

In keeping with the provisions of the referenced Mass Crowd Events Guidelines, the National Emergency Management Organisation (N.E.M.O.) would like to remind organisers of mass crowd events to submit an application for final approval of the event to NEMO.

It is also the responsibility of organisers to communicate with relevant agencies for notification and approval based on the nature of the planned event.

Application forms and checklist with the responsibilities and contact information for agencies which are involved in the approval process for mass crowd/events activities are available at NEMO Secretariat at Bisee, Castries.

The relevant documents are also available on line at http://nemo.gov.lc/Tips/Mass-Crowd-Event-Planning.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (N.E.M.O.) profoundly thanks events

organisers and the general public for their cooperation as it seeks to ensure that mass crowd events are conducted in a safe environment.

Source: National Emergency Management Organisation. Headline photo couttesy Samatha Gades (Unsplash.com)

