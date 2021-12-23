NEMO Extends Expiry Date Of COVID-19 Vehicle Authorization Passes

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) notifies holders of the Vehicle Authorization Access/COVID19 Passes which expire December 31,

2021, that a two (2) week extension has been granted, to facilitate the process for reapplication and renewal.

Accordingly, the orange authorization cards and letter passes will remain valid

January 14, 2022.

The blue emergency authorization passes remain valid until on May 31, 2022. For further information please contact NEMO at telephone number (758) 4523802 or email [email protected]

Headline photo: File image of police vehicle check

