NEMO Conducts Field Hospital Refresher Training – St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) conducted refresher training on setting up a field hospital donated by the U.S Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The Ministry of Health and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) assisted.

“We are trying to get the team who originally set up the field hospital in Vieux Fort about six months ago. We are trying to get them back so they can brush up on their skills to be able to set up the field hospital or components of it in record time,” explained NEMO Acting Director Maria Medard.

Medard disclosed that the exercise would assist the locals if there was a need to urgently set up the field hospital because of a disaster or another pandemic.

She noted that there are options for different field hospital patterns.

“They are going to use a different pattern to what was set up in Vieux Fort so today they’re looking at putting up a 20-bed field hospital just for the day,” the Acting NEMO Director told reporters.

She said the exercise was important.

“We have the field hospital. It can serve as shelter. It can also serve when we deploy the police. So it’s important that they know how to set it up so it can be used,” the NEMO official stated.

