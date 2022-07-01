NEMO Concerned About Fake News, Warns Lives Could Be Endangered – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has expressed concern over disseminating fake news, asserting that it could endanger lives.

At the same time, the organisation has urged Saint Lucians to get disaster-related information from official sources, including NEMO, the Government Information Service (GIS), and the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services.

“People put all kinds of things out there and it’s difficult, especially with social media, to decipher what is truth. Even if we put something on our website it can still be manipulated and cause panic,” NEMO’s Deputy Director Maria Medard explained.

And she stated that creating panic and fear does not help NEMO’s work since the organisation would now have to dispel the rumours and fake information.

– Advertisement –

Medard appealed to people who disseminate fake news to be considerate of others.

“Try to understand what disasters are and what they mean to people because it is a very serious area. People go through all kin ds of trauma in disasters so to put people through that kind of fear is not good,” the NEMO official told St Lucia Times.

In addition, Medard disclosed that fake news that contradicts official releases sheds a negative light on NEMO and creates distrust in the information the organisation disseminates.

In this regard, she warned that fake news could endanger lives and livelihoods.

In the possible scenario where a flood warning is issued, but false information contradicts the warning, the NEMO Deputy Director said people who heed the incorrect information might not react and take the necessary precautions.

“That is a serious concern,” she said.

NEMO’s fake news concern comes as Saint Lucia has been experiencing inclement weather.

Meteorological Services officials have also indicated that two tropical waves over the central Tropical Atlantic would likely begin affecting the Lesser Antilles from Friday.

In addition, a third tropical wave is over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic.

– Advertisement –