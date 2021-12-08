Home
NEMO Announces Emergency Early Warning Test For Dennery
December 8, 2021
NEMO Announces Emergency Early Warning Test For Dennery
The content originally appeared on:
St. Lucia Times News
The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will be conducting an exercise in Dennery on Thursday afternoon to enhance the organisation’s disaster risk resilience programme.NEMO Acting Director Maria Medard explained that the text exercise would begin at 5:30 pm when a siren would sound for about two minutes.After that, residents will hear a message in English and Kweyol regarding what action to take in an emergency.“NEMO is encouraging the public to provide feedback on the clarity of sound and the message,” Medard stated.Her complete statement appears below: https://youtu.be/TVr4up1Tgu0
