NEMO Advises Caution Amid Inclement Weather – St. Lucia Times News

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has advised motorists to exercise caution after rainfall associated with a tropical wave triggered flash flooding in low-lying areas.

NEMO said it received reports of flooding in areas including Laborie, Soufriere, and Bexon and land slippages in Laborie and Soufriere.

But initial reports indicated that the agriculture industry did not sustain significant damage.

Nevertheless, overnight rain also resulted in downed trees that blocked carriageways, prompting the Ministry of Infrastructure to dispatch teams to clear them.

On Saturday, the Ministry reported that a blocked culvert caused the collapse of a section of the road at Etangs Deville, resulting in an area of the road being cordoned off to ensure safe vehicle passage.

As a result, the Ministry advised motorists to exercise ‘extreme caution’ as the section of the road was only open to single-lane traffic.

The St. Lucia Electricity Services said the tropical wave caused loss of power to about 2% of its customers Friday night, some of whom have had power restored.

LUCELEC crews and contractors were continuing work to bring relief to customers.

Meanwhile, in its noon weather report on Saturday, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services urged residents and motorists in landslide-prone areas to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

According to the Meteorological Services, soils are saturated, and there is a chance of land and rock slides.

It said moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave might produce some cloudiness and shower activity across parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

And another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

