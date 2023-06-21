NEMAC Holds Pre-Strike Meeting – Saint Lucia Under Tropical Storm Watch – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Saint Lucia. Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to reach Saint Lucia early Thursday.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Office says the island will begin feeling the impact of the storm at about 8 am Thursday, with heavy rain expected and 45 miles per hour wind.

On Tuesday the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee NEMAC held a pre-strike meeting Chaired by Minister for Education, Sustainable Development and Innovation Honourable Shawn Edward.

Hon. Edward said public sector agencies, of education, health, infrastructure, security and emergency response are all in a state of heightened readiness as the island braces for the impact of the storm.

Minister Edward has urged residents to pay attention to information forecasts relatedto TS Bret from the Met Services and also heed disaster preparedness advisories fromthe National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

With the forecast predicting the storm making landfall by Thursday at 8 am, theMinister says it is the best information forecasters have at this time and the guidancegiven by the authorities is based on what is known at the time.

He says by its nature there are uncertainties with the weather forecast, and predictions can change. He urges public caution, indicating that preserving human life is the most critical outcome at this time.

Honourable Edward was sitting in as chair for Prime Minister Honourable Philip J Pierre who is the chairperson of NEMAC.

The Hurricane Centre in Miami, says, ‘rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches with maximumamounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe Southward to Saint Lucia’.

Heavy rains can cause flooding and landslides and extreme caution is urged.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

