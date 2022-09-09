Ne-Yo Asks Judge To Deny Wife Crystal Smith Spousal Support & Custody Of Kids

Ne-Yo does not want to pay his estranged wife Crystal Smith spousal support, and he has also filed for custody of the couple’s three children as they battle it out in divorce court.

The R&B artist has responded to Crystal Smith’s divorce petition that was filed in early August, which claimed that the couple’s marriage had irretrievably broken down. She alleged that he had several affairs during the course of their marriage and even claimed that he fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

On Wednesday, Radar Online reported that Ne-Yo filed court documents saying their marriage had “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

However, the artist objects to Smith’s request for temporary and permanent alimony and primary custody of their three children. They share sons, Shaffer Chimere Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj, and daughter, Isabella, and Ne-Yo is asking the court to grant joint legal and physical custody, noting that he is an “active and loving Father to his children,” and can care for the children despite the marriage ending.

“[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties’ three minor children alongside [Crystal],” the document read.

In regards to debts incurred during the marriage, the artist wants both parties to pay their respective debts as it appears in their names, and he also wants the “exclusive use” of their marital home based in Georgia.

Crystal Smith Instagram

“He has been solely responsible for the mortgage and maintenance of this property since the date of purchase,” the document said. The singer says that he owns three properties that were bought by him during the course of their marriage and wants that fact to be considered since Smith never contributed to the purchase price of any.

The artist admitted that Smith was a housewife who remained unemployed because she “benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.”

He also believes that she is not incapable of finding work, so he doesn’t have to continue to maintain her.

“[she] possesses the considerable ability to procure stable and consistent employment at this current time and following the dissolution of the marriage,” he said.

Last month Smith had spoken about her relationship with the artist just days before she filed for divorce, where she said the marriage was “nothing else but wasted years and heartbreak.”

The couple got married in 2016 and separated around February 2020. They re-married last year and shortly after welcomed their daughter Isabella.