Ne-Yo Asks For Privacy, Wife Crystal Smith Reveals 8 Years Of Cheating

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay Smith penned a lengthy accusation on Sunday where she accused the R&B singer of cheating on her for years.

On her Instagram account, Smith, 35, shares three children – Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 6, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4, and daughter Isabella Rose Smith, 13 months, says that he has constantly cheated throughout their marriage and had unprotected sex with sex workers.

“8 years of lies and deception,” Crystal’s note began. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them [sic]! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” she said.

Smith, who has been married to Ne-Yo for six years, also called the R&B singer a ‘narcissist’ in the Instagram post, which he also liked.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” she says.

Ne-Yo and Smith have had a rocky marriage and recently had a re-commitment ceremony where they remarried earlier this year after their last child Isabella Rose Smith was born.

Before the 13-month-old was born, the couple had previously announced plans to in February 2020 but later changed their minds.

Smith said she was grateful for her children but that the singer wasted her years.

“I gained three beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.”

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best,” she added.

On his Twitter account, Ne-Yo responded to the accusations as he asked fans to respect his privacy at this point.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”