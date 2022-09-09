NDP Leader Describes Queen Elizabeth As ‘A True Monarch’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has described the late Queen Elizabeth 11 as a true monarch while acknowledging that the British empire had a dark in the Caribbean.

Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires made the comments in a statement Friday on the Queen’s passing.

The complete statement appears below:

I saw the Queen for the first time sitting on my father’s shoulders amongst a massive crowd in Port of Spain back in the 60s when she visited the island.

She rode in a convertible Rolls Royce amongst the cheering crowds.

We made Union Jacks out of paper at school that week and waved them as she passed that day.

I remember that my Granny and grandaunts always spoke very highly of her and as a result, I too held her in high regard.

Her dignity, the way in which she carried herself, her commitment to her position and title, her never-ending service to her people and her country. That duty that she carried out until just a few days before her passing. A true monarch.

Although the British empire has had a dark past in relation to our history, as we Caribbean people well appreciate, some of our people are divided on the legacy of the Queen in the Caribbean.

What we can recognize though, is that the sins of the empire had no bearing on the manner or the way in which the Queen has handled herself from her coronation to her death.

A total professional. I personally do not subscribe to the “sins of the father” theory.

So at this time of her passing, let us focus on the Queen her legacy and not the legacy of the empire.

We send our condolences to the people of Britain.

