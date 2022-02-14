NCPD Condemns Attack On Mentally Unstable Man In Vieux Fort Church – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) has condemned an attack on a mentally unstable man in the Catholic Church at Vieux Fort after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

NCPD Public Relations Officer Kevin Jean Baptiste described the attack by ‘church goers’ as unacceptable.

“For sure this has long been an issue in our society. This degrading inhumane behavior is unacceptable. If we have such mentally unstable people freely roaming damaging properties and in some cases are a threat t to themselves and others, then our support system is clearly lacking,” Jean Baptiste stated.

“I strongly believe it is in mankind’s nature to take matters into their own hands, but as to the outcome it may end up deadly, people getting hurt and family members becoming distraught and that’s not the safest route,” he told St Lucia Times.

And the NCPD official called for police investigation

Reports indicate that the mentally unstable man, whom people in the community know well, had defecated in the church prompting the beating as his attackers urged the terrified individual to clean up his mess.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

