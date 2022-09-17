NCPC’s ProTool To Assist In Measuring Private Sector Productivity – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Herma Demacque

The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council has launched the Business Productivity Measurement Tool, Protool.

The data driven, web-based platform facilitates the measurement of productivity in the private sector.

Outgoing Director at the NCPC, Fiona Hinkson, said the initiative was a labor of love.

– Advertisement –

“The toll was initially designed in-house in Excel and underwent two sets of pilot testing among selected firms. Based on the feedback it was agreed to transform the tool into a web-based platform that would allow firms the comfort of assessing their performance using a secured login in a platform that would minimize errors.”

Minister for Commerce, Hon. Emma Hippolyte said the ProTool will redound to the benefit of Saint Lucia’s private sector.

“When firms utilize the ProTool it provides valuable data on productivity levels in Saint Lucia especially at the sectoral level. As the data from ProTool is utilized, the issues that plague the private sector will be addressed in a meaningful, systematic and timely manner. The ProTool will afford businesses the opportunity to review productivity levels at their convenience along with other key indicators and recommendations to address the issues that they face.”

The use of the ProTool is free for one year. It can be accessed via the DigiGov platform.

SOURCE: Government Information Service. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –