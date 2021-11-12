NCOPT Proposing Full Minibus Load Of Vaccinated Passengers

The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) proposes allowing minibus drivers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to carry a full load of passengers who are also fully vaccinated.

The President of the NCOPT, Godfrey Ferdinand, says the organisation will recommend the measure to the government.

“If you are fully vaccinated you should be able to carry 15 fully vaccinated passengers,” he told St Lucia Times.

“We are also pushing for bus operators to carry full capacity even though the passenger is not fully vaccinated ,” the NCOPT President explained.

“We believe according to the protocols if persons are fully masked and we do sanitise them and take their temperature, we can be able to transport 14 and 15 passenger,” Ferdinand said.

He disclosed that although the NCOPT is unaware of how many members have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, the council intends to survey to determine the numbers within the next two weeks.

The NCOPT this week received a donation of masks, thermometers, and hand sanitising devices from the Ministry of Transport and the National COVID-19 Command Centre for distribution to its members.

“All drivers will benefit from it. Each association has been given enough PPEs for each driver to get a box that contains 50 masks. We are also giving them thermometers to check the temperature of individuals and we are also giving them some machines and sanitising liquid to put at the bus stops for the public to sanitise before they get on the bus,” Ferdinand stated.

He expressed that it is in the minibus operators’ best interests to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and encourage passengers to do the same.

Ferdinand explained that when the COVID-19 infections are down, drivers can go back to full capacity.

