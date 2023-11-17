NCOPT President Urges Stricter Law Enforcement To Improve Road Safety – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, has advocated stricter enforcement of road traffic regulations to improve road safety.

Ferdinand said it was important for motorists to adhere to the law, observe speed limits, not drink or be under the influence of drugs when driving, and ensure their vehicles are road-worthy.

However, the NCOPT President told St. Lucia Times that the authorities need to provide brethalysers, speed guns, and other devices to the police to help them ensure driver compliance.

He said the government also needs to ensure proper street lighting and signage.

In addition, Ferdinand called for more highway patrols.

“As long as you leave people unattended or unsupervised, they will do what they are not supposed to do – not the majority, but they will cause accidents,” the NCOPT official asserted.

Ferdinand declared that should the authorities provide the police with the necessary equipment and officers do their jobs well, people would be more cautious on the roads and improve road safety.

The NCOPT President felt a police presence would deter individuals from breaking the law.

“If you are driving from Castries to Vieux Fort and the likelihood of you being stopped for speeding is zero, what do you think would happen on the road?” He asked.

Ferdinand recalled that the NCOPT had been speaking of the need for speed guns, breathalysers, and other equipment for the police for the past fifteen years.

“How much will it cost the authorities to buy speed guns and brethalysers? Do you know the number of individuals who have lost their lives because of drunk driving? Persons injured because of drunk driving?” He stated.

