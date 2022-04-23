NCOPT President Defends The Service Bus Operators Provide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) has defended the service provided by bus operators who are members of the organisation.

“That service is not as bad as people think it is. What happens is that we concentrate on the negative more than the positive,” Godfrey Ferdinand declared Wednesday during an appearance on the DBS Television programme ‘Newsmaker Live.’

By way of example, he said on the day in question he received four reports of bus drivers overcharging passengers.

“I reckon ten other persons did not report so in all we had fifteen reports – let’s say on an average you have fifteen reports. We did make a statement and said we did not want that to happen,” the NCOPT President stated.

“I know within the other sectors of society that do get concessions from the government there’s price gouging all the time. Do other members of society concentrate on this?” He observed.

However, Ferdinand declined to identify the price gougers when programme host Timothy Poleon invited him to do so.

And he asserted that the percentage of bus operators flouting the regulations is in the minority.

According to Ferdinand, commuters can report bus drivers who demand more than the required fare to the police or the NCOPT.

“The police can charge them. They can report to us and we then can take action,” Ferdinand explained.

But he said it was up to the public to make the report.

“Let’s not concentrate on that two percent of our operators giving us a bad name. Concentrate on the 98 percent actually providing a service that the public is proud of,” Ferdinand told Newsmaker Live.

“We are giving an excellent service,” the NCOPT President asserted.

