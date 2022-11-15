NCOPT President Calls For Action To Curb Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Citing a spike in road accidents resulting in injuries and deaths, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) has called for comprehensive measures to address the problem.

Saint Lucia has recorded twenty road deaths so far for the year.

And on Saturday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded to a mass casualty accident at Balenbouche, Choiseul involving a minibus and a van.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said seventeen individuals were involved, among them fifteen youngsters who were transported to St. Jude Hospital

NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand, expressing concern about the situation, asked why a demerit point system, breathalysers, speed guns, and cameras on some roads were not in place to deter careless motorists.

“With the increase in vehicle accidents and vehicles also, why is it the authorities are not seeing the need? ” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

He explained that the measures he enquired about were ‘on the books’.

In addition, the NCOPT President expressed concern that no disciplinary committee was in operation to deal with errant minibus operators.

Ferdinand raised the disciplinary committee matter late last month, recalling that the government had agreed to implement the body within a month.

However, he explained that it was a source of frustration for the people who operate the 1400 minibuses providing public transport that the committee was not in place.

“If we see an increase in road accidents, why is there not an urgency to put in speed guns, breathalysers, cameras on certain roads – especially the Bexon Road? Let’s see the driving habits of certain individuals,” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

“Why not have highway patrols for the Bexon Highway where most of our fatal accidents have occurred – Bexon to Dennery?” The NCOPT President stated.

“We just seem to be allowing our vehicle operators to do anything on the road,” Ferdinand lamented.

