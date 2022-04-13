NCOPT Awaiting Cabinet Decision On Bus Fare Hike – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) is awaiting a decision from the Cabinet of Ministers on a proposed bus fare hike after a general council meeting of the organisation Tuesday with Transport Minister Stephenson King.

NCOPT President Godfrey Ferdinand told St Lucia Times that bus operators expect some indication from the Cabinet ‘in the coming days’.

The bus operators have previously complained that they have not had a fare increase for over a decade while the cost of living, including the price of fuel, continues to rise.

They anticipate implementing a 2013 bus fare review that has already received Cabinet approval.

– Advertisement –

“Most likely the 2013 increases are within the area of 25 cents, 50 cents and one dollar for the most for the long routes,” the NCOPT President disclosed.

But Ferdinand explained that if the government approves the fare increase, some concessions are necessary for bus operators to survive, including tax breaks and exemptions.

And regarding commuters who would be affected by a fare hike, although already hard-pressed dealing with the rising cost of living, the NCOPT official observed that bus operators have a role in transporting them.

“We need to do that in an environment where we can actually provide the service by getting what’s due to us. If we are getting what’s due to us they need to go to their employers and get what’s due to them too,” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –