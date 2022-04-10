NCOPT Affiliates Back Fare Increase Ahead Of Tuesday’s Meeting With Transport Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand has disclosed that most affiliated bus associations would like a hike in fares.

“The feeling on the ground is that the majority of the associations want an increase,” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

He spoke ahead of a meeting Tuesday with Transport Minister Stephenson King.

The NCOPT President expects full attendance of all affiliated associations to outline their position and hear the government’s proposals.

– Advertisement –

Ferdinand expressed that a fare increase is warranted after fourteen years.

He explained that whatever concessions bus operators have taken were to cushion commuters from a rise in the cost of public transportation.

However, he disclosed that the calculations do not add up when the bus associations consider operational costs.

As a result, he hoped the government would come up with a package, including concessions and other measures, to offset the operational costs if the administration did not favour a bus fare increase.

“But what we are seeing on the ground is the associations would want an increase and even me, being on the ground doing my regular talk with the public the majority expect an increase because they understand the situation we are operating under,” the NCOPT President told St Lucia Times.

“I have been on the road and most of the customers are asking: ‘When is the increase coming?’” Ferdinand disclosed.

“Let’s see how it turns out after Tuesday’s meeting with the Minister,” the NCOPT official stated.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –