NCOPT: Accident Rate Among Minibus Drivers Comparatively Low

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, has urged minibus drivers to exercise greater caution on the roads now that children have returned to school. At the same time, he believes that the accident rate among minibus drivers is comparatively low.

“I am appealing to them (bus drivers) to be very careful on the road – being more focussed because there are more children traversing the roads and children can be very reckless and careless and you need to be very alert so that you do not cause any accident with the children. A lot of new drivers are on the road and they too can create issues,” Ferdinand observed.

However, he expressed that generally, minibus drivers drive as safely as they can.

Nevertheless, the NCOPT President observed that in every sector, there are some indisciplined individuals. But in his view, the members of the NCOPT who lack discipline is very low.

“If you have to look at the ratio of individual bus drivers vis a vis the general population you would see we are very low in terms of the accident rate. However I tell people in Saint Lucia we need to understand hat there are several factors that cause an accident,” Ferdinand told St Lucia Times.

According to the NCOPT President, those factors relate to distractions, including using mobile telephones while driving, other careless or reckless road users, and some who happen to be under the influence of drugs.

He also disclosed that mechanical problems and poor road conditions are additional factors that contribute to accidents.

Ferdinand declared that whenever there is a road accident in Saint Lucia, people tend to blame it on speed. But he said they need to evaluate the situation to determine whether mechanical problems, road conditions, or the reckless behaviour of others were the contributing factors.

