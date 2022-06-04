NCF Rewards Logo Competition Winners – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Four youngsters were presented with their prizes on Saturday, May 28, following the conclusion of a logo competition organized by the National Community Foundation (NCF).

This logo competition is one of many activities organized by the NCF to commemorate its 20th Anniversary, which is officially in August.

The prize-giving ceremony was held at NCF’s High Street, Castries office and featured the

successful participants accompanied by their parents.

The prize for first place was awarded to Sean Pilgrim of the St. Mary’s College, whilst Sayan Jackson and Faith Joseph of Leon Hess Comprehensive and Choiseul Secondary respectively tied for second place, followed by Nataki Florentville, a Year Two student at SALCC, in third place.

Creative artists Ted Sandiford and Rawle Joseph served as judges for the entries.

Michelle Phillips, Executive Director of NCF explained that the intention of the logo competition was to provide students whom the NCF assists in its Scholarship Programme with the avenue to showcase their creative talents, by creating a logo which will be used to commemorate and celebrate two decades of important life-changing achievements made by the NCF to the citizenry.

“As a youth, you’re now starting to understand that if you have talent within you, it’s yours. But when you bring it out, you must be rewarded for it. So I want to thank you all for your efforts,” she told the students.

Established in August 2002, the NCF is a philanthropic, non-profit, community-based, non-

governmental organization that functions primarily as a grant-making institution.

The NCF supports initiatives that engender self-development and social upliftment through assistance to a wide area of benefactors for emerging and community needs in education, health, social services, arts and culture, community development, environment, and civic affairs.

Source: National Community Foundation. Headline photo: NCF staffers and the prize-winners at the prize-giving ceremony.

