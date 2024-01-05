NCF Recognises 40 Outstanding Students – St. Lucia Times

The National Community Foundation (NCF) proudly hosted its Annual Recognition Ceremony, a special event honoring the outstanding achievements of students in the community.

The ceremony, held on December 9 at the St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School, brought together students, parents and distinguished guests to celebrate academic excellence and extracurricular accomplishments.

This year’s ceremony saw the recognition of 40 students for their consistent academic excellence and 26 students applauded for their outstanding contributions to extracurricular activities.

The theme of the event centered on “Tapping into Your Potential,” inspiring attendees to explore their capabilities and reach new heights.

The evening was graced with captivating performances by renowned artists Ethan Fletcher, Michael Fletcher, and Ronald Boo Hinkson.

Their talent added an extra layer of celebration to the event, making it a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Fernanda Henry, a distinguished figure in Forensic Science, delivered a powerful keynote speech, sharing insights and wisdom with the students.

The ceremony also featured a motivational talk from the esteemed former Police Commissioner Ausbert Regis, whose words resonated with the audience, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

The NCF Recognition Ceremony is an annual tradition that not only acknowledges academic and extracurricular achievements but also serves as a platform to inspire and empower the youth in our community.

The foundation remains committed to fostering an environment where excellence is celebrated, and potential is nurtured.

The NCF wants to make a special recognition to the sponsors of this event including KFC- Real Foods, Food Center, Palace House and M&C Drug Store.

The organization also recognizes Do-Nation for its contributions to making the day a success.

SOURCE: National Community Foundation