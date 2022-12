The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The 11th edition of Steel Expressions is set to take place on December 30th 2022 at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

This year’s event is dubbed “The Kingdom”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/STEEL-EXPRESSIONS-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com