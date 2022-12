The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The Lions Club St. Vincent South is hosting its annual children’s Christmas party at the Calliaqua Anglican School this weekend.

At this year’s event over three hundred children will be receiving Christmas gifts and other treats compliments the club.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

