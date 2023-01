The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School is celebration its 101st Anniversary with the theme “Honouring Our Past, Building our Future; Our School, Our Nation, Our Legacy”.

The School has planned a calendar of events to celebrate this milestone.

Yolande Richards tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CATHOLIC-SCHOOL-ANNIVERSARY.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com