NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child A Baby Boy

NBA YoungBoy welcomed a new addition to this family recently as his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle gave birth to a baby boy.

DJ Akademiks shared the news about the rapper’s latest child, which would be his ninth biological child, although the total number of kids he has is now 10. The 22-year-old rapper and Mychelle already share a daughter, Alice, who was born in 2020. While it’s unclear the gender of the baby, the rapper can be seen feeding the child with a blue baby bottle. The baby is also swaddled in a white blanket with a grey hat.

The rapper appears intent as he watches the child. The Louisiana rapper appears to be enjoying fatherhood as he often shares snippets of his private life surrounded by his small kids.

Last month, the rapper shared that he and Mychelle were expecting their second child. He has eight biological children from seven different women. The ‘Colors’ rapper shared earlier this year that he and Mychelle were engaged as he showed off the massive diamond ring he proposed with.

Mychelle also confirmed on Instagram that the couple was having a baby boy in a series of posts showing snippets of her being third-trimester pregnant. YoungBoy now has six sons and three daughters.

On her Instagram account, Jazlyn Mychelle shared throwback images of herself while pregnant. She also shared a photograph of herself holding the rapper’s hand while he grabbed a stack of cash that lay next to a diamond chain, watch, and a cologne. She captioned the photo with the heart emoji and the couple emoji.

She also shared a video of herself and NBA YoungBoy setting up baby gear, including a car seat and baby stroller. The excited mother has not revealed her baby’s name, but she showed off Halloween baby clothes and other baby boy clothing.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is getting ready to release a new project, Realer 2, mixtape.