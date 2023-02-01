NBA YoungBoy Says He Is ‘Terrified Of People’ Because People Are ‘Cruel’

NBA YoungBoy says he is terrified of people.

The Louisiana rapper gets candid about a lot of things in a new interview with Billboard, where he gave camera access into his life in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the heart of winter. NBA YoungBoy is currently on house arrest in Utah, but he seems to be enjoying his time in isolation with his growing family. The 22-year-old rapper is living with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, and their two children, a 17-month-old baby girl, Alice, and a newborn son name, Klemenza.

In one clip from his sit down, YoungBoy Never Broke Again admitted he is terrified of people and thinks that people are “cruel.”

“I’m terrified of people,” he said while shaking. “I’m very scared of people. On my kids. I’m terrified of people, and I’m very shy. But I never know why, once I walk on the stage, I can get it done and leave.”

“People are cruel,” he continues. “Like, we can’t control ourselves. So, you never know if someone will do ya.”

Elsewhere in the interview, NBA YoungBoy admitted that being on house arrest might be the best thing that has ever happened to him. Not only has he appeared to be free from his internal chaos, but he is clearly exhibiting a new sense of maturity. His fans are also happy that he has been on house arrest, given that we’ve lost so many rappers to gun violence over the past few years.

The Baton Rouge rapper gave Billboard a tour of his house, showcasing the surrounding area with snow filling the backdrop. He also took them into his garage, where he showed off his fleet of luxury and exotic cars, including a Maybach SUV, a Tesla Model S, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Ferrari.