NBA YoungBoy Rebuffed $25 Million From Atlantic Records, DJ Akademiks Shares

Did Atlantic Records offered NBA YoungBoy a $25 million record deal?

Reports are that the rapper has turned a $25 million re-signing deal with his record label Atlantic Records. NBA YoungBoy has been feuding with Atlantic, and earlier this year, he shared that he wanted out of his deal which he compared to slavery.

On Monday night, DJ Akademiks shared that the rapper has refused to sign another deal with Atlantic to produce seven more albums. Youngboy has had an extremely successful career which started in 2015 and generated one of the largest fan bases.

YB first signed to Atlantic Records in 2016 for a $2 million deal that required him to produce five albums, and he went on to release several successful projects, including his Sincerely Kentrell, which dropped late last year.

Last year, YoungBoy Never Broke Again disclosed that he owed the label one more project but had told DJ Akademiks that the relationship with the label has deteriorated.

“They ain’t gonna come back to me, because I ain’t trying to hear s**t they got to say,” he told DJ Akademiks in an interview in late 2021.

Earlier this year, the rapper had shared how he felt about the label. “Don’t sign to Atlantic unless you want to be a slave. I repeat, don’t,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

In a separate post, the rapper had asked for $100 m, as fans speculated that that was what he was worth. While the figure seemed like a lot, it was not impossible, as the rapper shared that he was bringing in around $17 million from YouTube streaming.

That amount is significant considering that it does not include other streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music which are significant since he is now ranked as the second-most streamed artist on YouTube as of 2022.

NBA YoungBoy also has the second-highest streaming numbers for 2022 so far, second to Drake.

In the meantime, the rapper has not confirmed any of the details as to a potential deal with Atlantic or whether he plans to go independent.