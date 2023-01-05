NBA: Bulls end Nets’ winning streak at 12 with 121-112 victory Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night.

Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmo finished with 17 points. The Bulls had dropped two in a row.

Durant rested at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Chicago put together an 8-0 run. Dosunmu stole a pass at midcourt and went in for the jam for a 106-95 lead with 6:46 left. Williams and DeRozan each hit two foul shots in the final minute to help close it out.

Durant scored a season-high 28 points in the first half, but Brooklyn trailed 69-59 at the break. He went 15 for 22 from the field for the game, finishing one point shy of his season high against Orlando on Nov. 28.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for Brooklyn.

PISTONS 122, WARRIORS 119

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer as time expired after Golden State’s Klay Thompson tied it with a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, sending Detroit Pistons past the Warriors.

Detroit ended the defending champions’ season-best winning streak at five. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry missed his 10th straight game with a partially dislocated left shoulder and is set to be re-examined Saturday at the two-week mark from his last evaluation.

Bey made another key 3 late and wound up with 17 points, Bojan Bogdanovic hit his first five 3-pointers and one with 3:42 left on the way to 29 points to lead six Pistons in double figures.

Thompson missed his first six 3-point tries then hit two big ones down the stretch on the way to 30 points. Draymond Green was ejected with 1:24 to play for his second technical of the game.

76ERS 129, PACERS 126, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help Philadelphia 76ers playing without Joel Embiid beat Indiana Pacers. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He finished with 19 points.

Montrezl Harrell followed with a rim-rattling dunk, and the 76ers held on for their 11th straight home victory. Harrell also had 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting.

Embiid, who had been playing with a sore lower back, sat out with a sore left foot. Embiid hurt his foot in Monday night in a win over New Orleans.

Buddy Hield led Indiana with 24 points.

BUCKS 104, RAPTORS 101, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo, who scored a career-high 55 points Tuesday night against Washington, came in having at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of his past three games. The two-time MVP shot 7 for 18 against Toronto, making 1 of 3 from 3-point range and 15 for 21 at the free throw line.

Allen scored 16 points, Bobby Portis Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Connaughton scored 15 points for the Bucks. They won for the third time in four games since losing a season-high four straight.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 12 assists for Toronto.

LAKERS 112, HEAT 109

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schr?der scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and undermanned Los Angeles Lakers improbably overcame LeBron James’ absence to beat Miami Heat.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and held off Miami without their top three scorers. James stayed home with a cold, while Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker were injured.

Thomas Bryant added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Schr?der was brilliant down the stretch. The German point guard’s 9-for-9 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter sealed the Lakers’ fourth victory in five games.

Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler had 27 before missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Heat.

CAVALIERS 90, SUNS 88

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley’s 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped Cleveland Cavaliers send Phoenix Suns to their fourth straight loss.

Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights after scoring 71. But on Cleveland’s final possession, he drove and fed Mobley, who calmly knocked down his shot in his return after missing two games with a sore ankle.

The Suns had a chance to tie it, but Mikal Bridges missed a jumper in the final second. Mitchell snared the rebound and fired the ball to the other end in celebration.

Caris LeVert scored 21 points to lead the Cavs.

Chris Paul scored 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 18 rebounds for Phoenix, which went just 1-5 on a trip and dropped to 4-12 since Dec. 5. The Suns have struggled without injured All-NBA guard Devin Booker, out with a groin strain.

PELICANS 119, ROCKETS 108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and short-handed New Orleans Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead and beat Houston Rockets.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid in their first game since learning star power forward Zion Williamson would be sidelined about three weeks by a strained right hamstring.

Jabari Smith Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Gordon added 13 points for the Rockets. They dropped their fifth straight game and lost for the 10th time in 11 contests.

GRIZZLIES 131, HORNETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Memphis Grizzlies beat Charlotte Hornets for their fourth straight victory.

Dillon Brooks scored 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams had 15 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 12 assists for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost 14 of 17 games.

MAGIC 126, THUNDER 115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Orlando Magic beat Oklahoma City Thunder to end a three-game losing streak.

Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic, playing without four suspended players because of an altercation in a game at Detroit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points for Oklahoma City.

KNICKS 117, SPURS 114

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds and New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since a 122-115 loss in San Antonio last Thursday. Brunson missed that game during a three-game absence with a sore right hip, but returned with 24 points in a victory over Phoenix on Monday and made the big plays late in this one to surpass his previous regular-season best of 34 points.

Keldon Johnson scored 26 points for San Antonio.

TIMBERWOLVES 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota Timberwolves beat Portland Trail Blazers.

Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota, which saw another halftime lead slip away in the third quarter but held on for their second straight victory after a six-game skid.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points for Portland. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half.

HAWKS 120, KINGS 117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points, and Atlanta Hawks beat Sacramento Kings to stop a four-game slide.

Collins also grabbed 12 rebounds as Atlanta bounced back after losing 143-141 in double overtime at Golden State on Monday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 21 points.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 25 points.

