National Principals’ Association Elects New Executive – St. Lucia Times News

The National Principals’ Association hosted a successful Annual Educational Leadership Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Education under the theme: Reinventing, Reorienting, Recharging: The Evolving Roles of Educational Leaders on Wednesday 15th and Friday 17th June 2022.

On day two of the conference the principals elected a new executive. They are as follows Mrs. Valerie St. Helene-Henry of Ave Maria Girls’ Primary is the president, the Vice President is Mr. Neil Fontinelle of George Odlum Secondary School, the Treasurer is Mr. Peter Daniel of Balata Primary School, the Public Relations Officer is Mrs. Ferhn Donnelly of the Micoud Primary School, the Secretary is Miss Cyria Lafeuille of the Soufriere Infant School and the Assistant Secretary is Mrs Chamaine Pierre of Odsan Combined School, Floor reps Sandy Louisy of Fond Assau Combined School and Jacklin Inglis of Desruiseaux R.C. Primary School.

The new Executive wishes to thank the outgoing executive for their meritorious service during their tenure which spanned the onset of the pandemic to what now appears to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Source: National Principals’ Association

