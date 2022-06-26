National Monument Unveiled In London In Tribute To Caribbean Migrants – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Last week Prince William and his wife, Kate, unveiled a national monument in London in recognition of the Caribbean migrants who helped rebuild Britain after the Second World War.

The monument, featuring a man, woman, and child standing atop suitcases, is at London’s Waterloo train station.

William said in an address to the unveiling ceremony that thousands who journeyed to Britain in the post-war era faced racism, an issue that still affects their descendants.

“Discrimination remains an all too familiar experience for Black men and women in Britain in 2022,” he declared.

And the Prince referred to what has become widely known as the Windrush Scandal.

“Only a matter of years ago tens of thousands of that generation were profoundly wronged by the Windrush Scandal that widely reverberates throughout the Caribbean Community, here in the UK as well as in many Caribbean nations,” he observed.

Between 1948 and 1973, the British government called on colonies to send workers amid post-war labor shortages.

The new immigrants were called the “Windrush generation” after the Empire Windrush, the ship that brought the first 500 migrants to British shores in 1948.

But in 2018, the Windrush scandal revealed that thousands of Caribbean migrants who had lived and worked legally in the U.K. for decades were subject to tough new rules designed to crack down on illegal immigration.

The UK Home Office wrongly deported some.

“Alongside celebrating the diverse fabric of our families, our communities and our society as a whole, something the Windrush generation has contributed so much to, it is also important to acknowledge the ways in which the future they sought and deserved is yet to come to pass,” William stated.

Floella Benjamin, the Windrush Commemoration Committee Chair, said the monument at the Waterloo train station would be a ‘shining beacon as we nagivate the paths towards diversity Nirvana.’

“Diversity Nirvana is what we all crave for. Every single speech you’ve heard today has said the same thing. We want to work together, live together in peace and harmony. Right the wrongs that have happened and we will get there by being optimistic, being brave and (facing) the challenges face-on,” Benjamin declared.

