National Ecumenical Service to Highlight Unity for Saint Lucia’s 46th Independence

Preparations are well underway for the National Ecumenical Service to celebrate Saint Lucia’s 46th Independence anniversary, bringing together people from all walks of life in a spirit of unity and reflection.

The service, a longstanding tradition in the island’s Independence celebrations, will take place at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Vieux Fort on February 14, at 9 a.m.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, which oversees Ecclesiastical Affairs, has encouraged the religious community to align their worship with the theme and have congregants display their patriotism by wearing the national colours.

Minister for Equity Joachim Henry, commenting on the significance of the event, said: “This service is more than a tradition; it is a powerful reminder of the values that bind us as a people. As we reflect on our 46 years of independence, let us use this opportunity to not only celebrate our achievements but to recommit ourselves to building a brighter future for all. Together, through faith and collective effort, we can overcome challenges and ensure prosperity for generations to come.”

In a demonstration of national solidarity, the service will be attended by key government and opposition leaders, including Governor-General H.E. Errol Charles, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, and Leader of the Opposition Allen Chastanet, alongside other Members of Parliament, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The theme for this year’s independence celebrations is Douvan Ansanm – Health and Well-being for a Prosperous Nation.