National Consumer Association Elects New Board Of Directors – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday 27th, July 22, at an Extra Ordinary Meeting, the National Consumer Association (NCA) successfully hosted an election to vote on its new Board of Directors.

This accomplishment is a relief to our organization members after having two unsuccessful attempts at electing a new Board in 2019.

In May of 2022, Consumer Affairs Minister, The Honorable Emma Hippolyte, made an official and public call for a more visible and active National Consumer Association. The Minister explains, ‘the NCA serves as the mouthpiece of consumers…and, its drive and membership have diminished at a crucial time.”

The Minister with responsibility for Consumer Affairs also noted that the operation of St. Lucia’s National Consumer Association is mandatory to fulfil Chapter 8 of the Treaty of Chaguaramas.

– Advertisement –

The treaty articulates that Saint Lucia, as a party to this agreement, is required to facilitate mechanisms in pursuit of Consumer Protection, Competition Law, and Policy.

Therefore, on the heels of this call to action, the new Board of the NCA is excited to usher in our wealth of knowledge, passion for consumer advocacy and protection, and expertise from all facets of society.

While we are mindful that there are pending matters to be unearthed and resolved with the utmost transparency and urgency, with the support of the public, our membership, and affiliates, we are fully confident that the novel Board of the NCA can steer it into a new direction, one in sincere service of the cause of which we serve.

Moving forward, the NCA announces that the new Board for the tenure 2022 – 2024 is as follows:

Dr. Thecla Lewis – PresidentSebastien Collymore – Vice PresidentSherri-Ann Aurrelien – General SecretaryDonald Popo – TreasurerPhil Henderson – Public Relations OfficerMario Lendor – Assistant TreasurerVeronica Forde – TrusteeTed Theobalds – Trustee

The NCA will be releasing subsequent correspondence on matters which have arisen and sharing its intentions and work plan with the public soon.

– Phil Henderson, Public Relations Officer, NCA

Source: National Consumer Association

– Advertisement –