National Combined Schools Choir Prepares For Official Launch – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The National Combined Schools Choir is a performing arts organization which specializes in the performance of choral music.

The choir opened its doors to students in December 2021 and has since gained a reputation for being one of Saint Lucia’s most formidable choirs.

After nearly two years of being featured on various stages across the length and breadth of the island, the choir will be hosting its official launching at the National Cultural Center on November 29th at 7:30 pm, with a repeat schools matinee on November 30th at 10:00am also taking place at the Cultural Center.

‘The Launch’ will consist of two parts, a musical in the first half, written and directed by Robert Rene, and a full choral music concert in the second half.

– Advertisement –

The show is entitled “An Ti Lanmityé (A Little Love)” – and will be a Tribute to John Bailey.

Mr. John Bailey was the former Director of the Saint Lucia School of Music and Director of the National Youth Choir, which served the likes of Robert Rene, Darleen Annius-Monrose, Imbert Placide and Jamie Forde who now directs the National Combined Schools Choir.

Tickets for the show on the 29th can be purchased at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Annex, and tickets for the school’s matinee can be purchased from the theater arts teachers at the various secondary schools.

Tickets cost $40.00 for adults and $20.00 for children under 12. Students who come with their school to the matinee pay $20.00.

Anyone wishing to collaborate or donate to the choir launch can do so by contacting the choir via their email or social media handles: sluncscho[email protected]; FB- www.facebook.com/slncschoir; IG: @sluncschoir.

You can also donate to Bank Account number 107073950 or write a check to The National Combined Schools Choir.

The choir welcomes the assistance from the public in making this launch a huge success.

SOURCE: National Combined Schools Choir

– Advertisement –