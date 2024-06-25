National Carnival Queen Pageant Happening This Saturday

The 70th staging of the prestigious National Carnival Queen Pageant will be held this Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Pavilion in Rodney Bay.

Through displays of elegance, poise, dazzling costumes, and creative talents, seven (7) delegates will compete for a chance to be named the 2024 Lucian Carnival Queen. The 7 Delegates vying for this year’s title are:

Kadin Antoine – Miss Caribcation

Aeryn George – Miss Windjammer Resort & Residences

Anneka Thompson – Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel

Yaneil Joseph – Miss Duty Free Point Seraphine

Shan Lucien – Miss Bounty Rum

Menella Sebaram – Miss Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate

The delegates and their sponsors had an opportunity to meet with members of the public on Saturday, June 22nd, during the annual National Carnival Queen Motorcade which went through the City of Castries and culminated with a meet and greet at the JQ Mall in Rodney Bay.

As part of the observance of the 70th staging, several past National Carnival Queens, and the reigning Queen, Miss Shanice Butcher, joined the Motorcade.

Ambassadors of Lucian Carnival also joined the meet and greet to serenade the delegates and the viewing public.

Tickets for the National Carnival Queen Pageant being held on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay are only $150, and are available at The Cell outlets island wide and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries.

Follow @saintluciacarnivalqueenpageant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more updates on the pageant and @carnivalsaintlucia for all things Carnival.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee