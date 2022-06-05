Names Of Candidates For Post Of PAHO Director Released – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) released on June 1, 2022, the list of candidates nominated by Member States to lead the Organization in the next five years.

The candidates include:

Dr. Camilo Alleyne (nominated by Panama)

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva Jr. (nominated by Brazil)

Dr. Florence Duperval Guillaume (nominated by Haiti)

Dr. Nadine Flora Gasman Zylbermann (nominated by Mexico)

Dr. Fernando Ruiz Gómez (nominated by Colombia)

Dr. Daniel Salinas (nominated by Uruguay)

The President of the Executive Committee shared with PAHO Member States, Participating States, and Associate Members the letters of nomination, along with a detailed curriculum vitae presented by each candidate.

The election of the Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau, PAHO’s executive arm, will take place during the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference, which will be held September 26-30, 2022. The Conference will elect the Director from among the nominated candidates by secret ballot. The candidate who receives the majority of votes from Member States will be elected.

In accordance with PAHO’s Constitution, the Director will serve a five-year term and may be re-elected once. The elected person will take office on February 1, 2023 and complete his or her term on January 31, 2028.

PAHO is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American System and serves as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas.

This year, PAHO marks its 120th anniversary of active work in promoting health and wellbeing throughout region.

Source: Pan American Health Organization

