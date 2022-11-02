NADS Official Urges Motorcyclists To Take Road Safety Seriously – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Driving Schools (NADS) has urged motorcyclists to take road safety seriously against the backdrop of recent fatal collisions involving bikers.

“Motorcyclists have to take personal responsibility. They have to realse that their safety is their responsibility,” Kingson Jean said.

In that regard, Jean said motorcyclists should always protect themselves while riding.

“They have to ride for the slide, so they should always have their gloves, boots, pants, and jackets, but most importantly – always have a helmet because your head is the most sensitive part of your body,” he explained.

The NADS official observed that a head injury could lead to paralysis or death.

And he recalled recent fatal motorcycle accidents in which riders were not wearing helmets.

“Your head is like an egg when you hit that road. It will crack,” Jean asserted.

He disclosed that his son would receive a motorcycle next year but already has his safety gear, including a helmet and gloves.

“That’s the first thing you should have then worry about the motorcycle,” Jean told St Lucia Times.

He also spoke of the need for motorcyclists to ride safely and watch their speed, mindful that it is sometimes difficult for drivers to see them.

He said motorcycle owners should practise and ensure the bikes are appropriately registered and insured.

At the same time, Jean urged drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists.

He observed that November 1 marked the commencement of the United Nations-designated Road Safety Month.

However, the NADS official said he still needed to see road safety Public Service Announcements and a road safety campaign rollout from the Department of Transport.

At the same time, he acknowledged that NADS has not participated in any road safety activity in the last two years.

“We, too, have a part to play in road safety,” he explained.

Headline photo courtesy Shajan Jacob (Unsplash)

