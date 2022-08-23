NADS Official Urges Implementation Of Demerit System For Errant Drivers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Driving Schools (NADS), believes implementing a demerit system for errant drivers could help reduce road accidents.

Kingson Jean explained that the driving licence demerit system has been on the law books in Saint Lucia for many years.

And he believes that with its implementation a lot of individuals would be careful how they drive on the roads, knowing that they would attract demerits for traffic offences.

“No one wants to lose their driver’s licence or have their driver’s licence suspended,” Jean told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

He feels that the implementation of the demerit system should be expedited, resulting in improved road safety.

The NADS official said he was not sure what was holding up the process.

“I think that’s a question for the Chief Transport Officer to answer,” Jean told St Lucia Times.

However, he told St Lucia Times he believes the problem lies with the courts and the Transport Department.

“If the courts find people guilty for traffic offences that information has to go to the Chief Transport Officer so she could have those points deducted from the person’s licence,” Jean stated.

“I am not so certain if the system is at Transport and they can deduct those points now,” he told St Lucia Times.

The NADS Public Relations Officer spoke against the backdrop of concerns over a spate of road accidents that have claimed the lives of fourteen people so far this year.

Headline stock photo courtesy Art Markiv (Unsplash.com)

– Advertisement –