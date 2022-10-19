NADS Official Says Compulsory Driving Test For Seniors Unnecessary – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Driving Schools (NADS) has said a compulsory driving test for seniors is unnecessary.

Kingson Jean believes the test burdens the elderly who are pensioners.

At the same time, Jean observed that their responsibilities do not decrease while their buying power is less due to inflation.

And he indicated that it would be a strain for seniors to pay for a medical certificate and also pay for a practical exam.

– Advertisement –

“What really is the issue with the elderly is their mobility, reaction time and vision when it comes to driving,” the NADS official observed.

“We believe those persons, when they reach a certain age, probably about seventy-five, can go to a doctor and have their physical checkup and a report submitted to the Ministry of Transport regarding specific issues about mobility, reaction time, and vision,” Jean explained.

Citing personal responsibility, he pointed to the example of his 69-year-old mother, who drives a pickup but has decided not to do so at night.

As a result, she has entrusted nighttime driving to her grandchildren.

“Drivers in that age range would be safer drivers because they recognise their responsibility,” Jean, a former NADS President, told St Lucia Times.

He asserted that they usually would stop driving when they realise they can no longer do so safely.

“I do not see the need for a practical exam,” Jean said.

The NADS official’s comments follow a recent amendment to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act that came before parliament.

The amendment seeks to raise the age for compulsory driving examinations for Senior Citizens from 70 to 75.

– Advertisement –