Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open Loop Jamaica

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open.

Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Nadal is No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek was named the women’s top seed on Wednesday as she looks to add the Australian Open title to the French and U.S. Open titles she already holds.